Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $223,000 in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $161.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCMP. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CL King upped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

