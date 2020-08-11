Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $222,000 in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 769.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 842.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,715,914 shares of company stock worth $95,716,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

