Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $222,000 in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 769.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 842.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.
In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,715,914 shares of company stock worth $95,716,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.
