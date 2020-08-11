Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $222,000 in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Iqvia by 90.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 46.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 69.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $160.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,984,574 shares of company stock worth $474,768,645. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

