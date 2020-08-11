Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $222,000 in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Iqvia by 90.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 46.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 69.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
IQV stock opened at $160.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14.
In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,984,574 shares of company stock worth $474,768,645. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.
About Iqvia
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
