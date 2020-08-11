Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $215,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

