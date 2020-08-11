Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $211,000 in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of WEC opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.94. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

