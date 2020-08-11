Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $201,000 in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

ROCK stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.37. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

