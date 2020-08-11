Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,275 Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 94.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.