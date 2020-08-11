Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 11,946 Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. Analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

