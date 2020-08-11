Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,177 Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $178.19 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $2,163,476.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,583,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,983 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,379 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

