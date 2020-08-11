Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Shares in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $41.96 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $928,052.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

