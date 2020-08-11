Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 479 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 479 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,514.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total value of $1,226,193.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,515 shares of company stock worth $11,849,269 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $441.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $447.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.56.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

