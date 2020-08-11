Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,933 Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

HZNP opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $1,265,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,242 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,015 shares of company stock worth $17,400,613. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

