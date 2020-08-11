Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $2,555,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 297,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after buying an additional 17,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD opened at $94.96 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $1,898,044.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,853 shares of company stock worth $25,524,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

