Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,485 Shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 66,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr alerts:

Shares of BGY opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $5.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.