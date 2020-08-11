Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 127.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,448 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $224,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.25 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1,569.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

