Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

OMI opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 54,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 60,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

