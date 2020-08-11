Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicell worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 930.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Omnicell by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

