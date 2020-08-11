NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 431,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 734,757 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.41% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of INN stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $640.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

