NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

