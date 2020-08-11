NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $2.41 Million Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,766 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources by 726.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2,515.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

CXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.