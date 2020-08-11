NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 7,535 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI stock opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.