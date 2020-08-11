NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 6,490 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $106.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.45. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.