NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 5,618 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.29.

United Rentals stock opened at $181.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.64. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $184.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

