NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 51,399 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,399 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

