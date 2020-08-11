NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,752 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 28,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $3,079,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,122.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 84,517 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

