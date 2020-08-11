NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 133,131 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,131 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in News were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in News by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of News by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of News by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NWSA. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. News Corp has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.