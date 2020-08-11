NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 11,745 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hammer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.2% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in International Paper by 39.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2.3% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

