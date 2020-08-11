NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,817,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $202.34 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $255.37. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.43.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.45.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.