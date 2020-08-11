NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $116.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.42. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.