NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,892 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.12% of Extended Stay America worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,185,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,150,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,988,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,528 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,020,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,533,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 911,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.