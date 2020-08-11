NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,974. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.34.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

