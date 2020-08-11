NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in NVR by 35.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NVR by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,650.00.

NYSE:NVR opened at $3,910.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,502.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,326.33. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

