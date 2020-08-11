NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Markel by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Markel by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 45.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,099.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $961.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,004.46.
About Markel
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.
