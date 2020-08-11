NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,200. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.