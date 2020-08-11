NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SBA Communications by 89.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,037 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,230,000 after purchasing an additional 221,278 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,085,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,163,000 after purchasing an additional 42,187 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,777,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,104,000 after purchasing an additional 93,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $300.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $323.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 26,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.70, for a total value of $8,328,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $3,112,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,430.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,994 shares of company stock worth $46,170,391. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

