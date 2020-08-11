NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $2.98 Million in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of Autoliv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $45,932.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.70.

ALV stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. Autoliv Inc. has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

