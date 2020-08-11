NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $2.75 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $30,261,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,788,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,591,000 after acquiring an additional 663,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,820,000 after acquiring an additional 461,979 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,490,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,937,000 after acquiring an additional 123,613 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.2% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,959,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,896,000 after acquiring an additional 164,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTO. ValuEngine lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BOCOM International raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.