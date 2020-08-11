NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,221 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.7% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

