NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 201,900 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leap Investments LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 27,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,410,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

