NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 244.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.13% of GrafTech International worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAF. ValuEngine raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 85.81% and a net margin of 39.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

