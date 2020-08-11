NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.77 Million Position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $428,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLX opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.28%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

