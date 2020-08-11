NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47,024 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Aspen Technology by 13.5% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average is $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $142.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

