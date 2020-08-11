NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,376 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 302.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

NYSE MAA opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day moving average is $119.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

