NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.14% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after buying an additional 146,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,212,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

CFFN opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at $531,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.