NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

RBA opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $186,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,366.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,136. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

