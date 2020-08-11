NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 1,446.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,823,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 158,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,100,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 140.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total transaction of $589,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,399. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CABO stock opened at $1,909.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.44. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,792.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,723.25.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price target (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,726.67.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

