NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.02 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,607 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,815,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 100.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,048 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,598,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,077,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.98.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

