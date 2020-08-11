NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 834.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HII. Cowen began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.13.

HII opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.48 and a 200-day moving average of $196.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

