NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,378,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,809,000 after acquiring an additional 142,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bunge by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,810,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Bunge by 17.9% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,434,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,851,000 after purchasing an additional 369,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bunge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,548,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BG. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

