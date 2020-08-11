NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 668.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $30,082,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 945.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 824,421 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 623,851 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of LNC opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

